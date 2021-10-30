Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

