OceanaGold’s (OGC) “OUTPERFORM” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.93.
TSE OGC opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.
In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
