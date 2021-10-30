OceanaGold’s (OGC) “OUTPERFORM” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE OGC opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.