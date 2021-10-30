OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $149,953.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $149,953.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.60 or 1.00178895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.39 or 0.07019486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021441 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

