Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

OCGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

