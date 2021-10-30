Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 3158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $508.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

