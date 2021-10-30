Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.20 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $16.20 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00096070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.32 or 1.00575687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.30 or 0.06987586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021706 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

