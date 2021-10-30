Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 448,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,448. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

