Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $287.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $341.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $344.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

