Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

