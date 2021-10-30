Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OSBC opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

