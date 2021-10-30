Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $46,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE ONTO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

