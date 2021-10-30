OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OP Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

