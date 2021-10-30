OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
