OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OPBK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 29,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OP Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

