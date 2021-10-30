OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,974. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OPKO Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of OPKO Health worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

