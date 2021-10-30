Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

