Oppenheimer Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $29.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $110.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,129.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,604.46 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,831.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,624.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.