OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

