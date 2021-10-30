OptionRoom Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $89,458.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00096070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.32 or 1.00575687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.30 or 0.06987586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021706 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

