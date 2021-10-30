Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) versus Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Critical Review

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orbsat and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.91 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.71 $17.80 billion $4.90 10.81

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orbsat and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 10 5 0 2.25

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Orbsat.

Risk and Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

