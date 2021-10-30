O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $675.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.80.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $622.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

