OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of OrganiGram worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.20.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

