Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.23

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$8.50. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 45,222 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

