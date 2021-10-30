Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNNGY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

Shares of DNNGY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 38,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,932. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

