Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in October

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ORTIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

