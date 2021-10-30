Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 723,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,131. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

