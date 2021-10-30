Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Oshkosh worth $92,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

