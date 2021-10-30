Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Otis Worldwide worth $126,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

