Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $340,000 Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $340,000.

Shares of EVOJ stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

