OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Achieves $735,626.41

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $735,626.41 and $28.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00459969 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.59 or 0.01022330 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

