Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Sells $63,906.10 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPBI opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.