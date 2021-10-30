PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NYSE ID opened at $4.27 on Friday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

