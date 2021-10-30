Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 155,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

