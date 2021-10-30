Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -4.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -7.5%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.