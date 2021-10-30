Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.