PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

