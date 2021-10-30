PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCB Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.