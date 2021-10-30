PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $58.71 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

