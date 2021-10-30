PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 160,067 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

ORGO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

