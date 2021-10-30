PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 120.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPEL by 448.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.33.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,000 shares of company stock worth $30,663,805 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

