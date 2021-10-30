PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Primo Water worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $44,860,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $23,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.90 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.