PDT Partners LLC Sells 9,319 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.18 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $86.89 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

