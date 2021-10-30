Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 8% Following Weak Earnings

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 278,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,519,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

