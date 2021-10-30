Peel Hunt Raises Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target to GBX 370

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.46 million and a P/E ratio of -17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.21. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 76.39 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.