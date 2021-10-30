Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock.

ACSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 835.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 711.39. The firm has a market cap of £365.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

