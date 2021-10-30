Peercoin 1-Day Volume Tops $63,579.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $22.91 million and $63,579.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,203,352 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

