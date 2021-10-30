Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.72. 492,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,794. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

