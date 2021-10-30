Pentair plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. Pentair has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

