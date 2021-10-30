Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

PEBO opened at $31.96 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

