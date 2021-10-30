Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.10 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.

PRFT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 509,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

