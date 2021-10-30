Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,548. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

